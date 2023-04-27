The ping of the bat making contact with the ball. Paislee Vinson, infielder for the Yellowjackets, chanting “We will rock you.” The cheers from parents in the stands. The slap of the ball hitting the mitt. These sounds filled the air at Princeton’s City/County Park on Monday evening, which was Opening Day for the Dawson Springs Youth League’s 2023 season.
The seven baseball and softball teams representing the DSYL in 8u through 12u in the Lakes Area Baseball & Softball League, or LABS, are calling the neighboring City/County Park home for a second season due to the destruction of the Dawson Springs Municipal Park in the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado. City/County Park is just shy of 10 miles from the DSYL’s home turf--fields that the league’s officers, commissioners, coaches, players, and fans hope to return to in 2024.
In his presentation of blueprints for the municipal park rebuild earlier this month, engineer Justin Lamb warned the Dawson Springs City Council that, in regards to the t-ball/little league field and the softball field, “The field and grass work will have to be finished by November or we won’t play next year.” Lamb is the Vice President of Ronald Johnson & Associates, P.S.C.
In that scenario, just in case, “They have already extended the invitation to us to allow us to play here again next year if need be,” said Jordan Dalton, President of the DSYL, of the directors of City/County Park.
But for now, the DSYL and its coaches are ecstatic to host its home games at City/County Park against opponents from Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon, Trigg, and Webster counties.
At home on Opening Day, the DSYL’s 12u Padres, coached by Dustan Crook and Mike Mitchell, faced a doubleheader against the Brewers from Trigg County on the little league field. Crook has coached his son, Ayden, up through the ranks, since the player was in 8u. “I’m glad to be here, working to get them ready to play high school ball,” he said.
This was Mike Mitchell’s first game as a member of the coaching staff. “Opening Day--this is wild,” he said. “But, I’m feeling good about it.”
Over on the softball field, Frankie Galloway and Amber Spurlin’s Yellowjackets, one of the DSYL’s 10u softball teams, battled Crittenden County’s Angels. This is Galloway’s first season as head coach of a softball team. “I like Opening Day, and I’m glad to be back on the field,” he said.
Spurlin has served as an assistant softball coach in previous seasons. Her daughter, Josey, is a pitcher for the Yellowjackets. “We have a young team, some without playing experience, but our pitcher and catcher have grown up together,” she said.
And on the first night of the season, the concession stand was well-received. According to Dalton’s wife, Rebekah, who was helping to operate the stand, they sold out of pork chop sandwiches after the first 20 minutes and had to make a run to purchase more hot dogs.
With concession sales, the DSYL cover operating costs, such as field maintenance and paying the umpires. The league’s officers and commissioners are looking for someone to prepare the field for games--which is a paying gig. For now, it’s up to Dalton. “I’ve been here since 11:00 this morning, and that is typical for me on game days,” he said.
If you’re interested in umpiring, you can contact the DSYL via the organization’s Facebook page or call (270)619-0079. “This is a paid position with good earning potential--the average potential earning is approximately $280 a week for 12 hours of umping--that’s $23 an hour,” said Dalton. “We are in a great need for umpires this season.”
The DSYL’s Pee Wee and Tee Ball teams will be in action later this summer at Riverside Park. Last month, the City Council and Park Board both voted unanimously to allow players ages 3-6 the use of the outfield with temporary fencing.
