The Madisonville Miners lost both Monday and Tuesday evening this week, and their last regular season game last night versus the Muhlenberg County Stallions was canceled due to the field being unplayable, due to weather.
Monday night was a tough loss against the Hoptown Hoppers with the final score of 9-4, and Tuesday’s defeat came against the Louisville Jockeys, 10-8.
The Miners scored first, when Dong Joon Shin singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run in the first inning.
Hoptown broke a 4-4 tie in the eighth when Sam Perkins singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run. They went on to claim a 9-4 win over the Miners.
On the mound, Jace Parnin got the loss for Madisonville. Parnin surrendered three runs on zero hits over one and two-thirds innings, striking out four.
Schon Pespisa started the game for the Miners, lasting five innings, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out four. Offensively the Miners tallied eight hits on the day. Shin, Jack Robinson, and Ben Comes each managed multiple hits.
Tuesday against the Jockeys, the Miners fell late in the sixth inning, losing by two.
The bats were hot for both teams, as the Louisville Jockeys collected 15 hits and the Madisonville Miners tallied 13 in the high-scoring game. In the second inning Madisonville got their offense started when Tyler Froland doubled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
The Louisville Jockeys pulled away for good scoring seven runs in the sixth inning. In the sixth Louis Hess drew a walk, scoring one run, William Lybrook doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs, Jacob Adams singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run, and Austin Taylor singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
Jack Robinson started the game for Madisonville Miners. Robinson allowed nine hits and four runs over five innings, striking out one. Ethan Roberts got the loss for Madisonville. The right-handed pitcher gave up four runs on three hits over one inning
The Miners collected 13 hits in the game. Nazhir Bergen, Ben Comes, Froland, Wyatt Cunningham, and Michael Morales each collected multiple hits for Madisonville Miners. Bergen went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Madisonville Miners in hits.
Last night’s game scheduled in Muhlenberg County was called off due to the field being labeled as unplayable, due to the amount of rain that the tri-state has had over the past two days.
Miners Head Coach Brian Campbell says, “I want to say thank you to the fans of Madisonville. We had a blast all year. The continued support is what helped us through the season. We hope to be back next year. Miner nation, we love you! I would love to return next year, I’m looking forward to what the future has in store for this team”.
