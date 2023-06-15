The Madisonville Miners had a big hometown win Tuesday night against the Hoptown Hoppers with the final score 8-2.
The Hoppers scored in the first inning, when second baseman Carter Hood singled with two strikes on him, scoring one run. The Miners quickly evened it up in the bottom of the second when first baseman Ben Comes singled on a 1-0 count, bringing two runs across the plate.
“Two big points in Tuesday night’s game, our starting pitcher didn’t give up a single walk in the six innings he pitched,” Miners Head Coach, Brian Campbell said. “And Ben Comes, stepping up with two outs and getting us two RBIs. Ben’s hit was the turning point in the game. If he doesn’t get that hit, there’s no telling how that game goes.”
The Miners took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth. Catcher Noah Clark singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run, and Right fielder, Wyatt Cunningham singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.
Three more runs in the fifth brought in by left fielder Will Vance’s homer.
The Miners were strong offensively totaling ten hits in the game. Comes, Cunningham, and Nazhir Bergen each had multiple hits.
Winning pitcher, Reid Gongwer, allowed two runs on nine hits over six innings, with no walks and five strike outs. Relief pitcher, Jace Parnin, threw for three innings, recording the last nine outs to earn the save.
The Miners will meet the Hoppers again tonight in Christian County starting at 6:30p.m.
Friday night the Miners return to Elmer Kelley to take on the Fulton Railroaders, starting at 6:30 p.m.
