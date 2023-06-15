The Madisonville Miners had a big hometown win Tuesday night against the Hoptown Hoppers with the final score 8-2.

The Hoppers scored in the first inning, when second baseman Carter Hood singled with two strikes on him, scoring one run. The Miners quickly evened it up in the bottom of the second when first baseman Ben Comes singled on a 1-0 count, bringing two runs across the plate.