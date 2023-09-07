Many of the Hopkins County sporting events were canceled due to the heavy rain and storms that hit the area Tuesday evening.
Madisonville-North Hopkins High School girls soccer and boys golf were canceled.
Hopkins County Central High School girls soccer, boys soccer and boys golf were all canceled.
According to each team’s respective coach they are unsure if and when a makeup game will be rescheduled.
Brad Foulk, Athletic Director for North says they are not sure if makeup games will be happening.
“With the end of the golf season coming up it just depends on if we can work it out. As far as soccer, we do not know if it will be rescheduled yet because of schedules already in place.”
According to Austin Byrum, Athletic Director for Central, boys and girls soccer played for a few minutes before getting called due to the rain. Byrum says it is unlikely for the soccer games to be made-up, however a decision will be made today. Golf will not be rescheduled.
Matt Bell, Director of Athletics and Special Programs for Hopkins County Schools stated that he has not received any rescheduling information as of yet, but news will be released as it is obtained.
