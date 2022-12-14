The Dawson Springs Panthers have had a good last week, going 2-1 in their last three games, knocking off Caldwell County and Fort Campbell along the way.
The Panthers headed down Highway 62 on Friday night to meet Caldwell County in 7th District basketball action in what could rightfully be described as a cat fight. To say that Dawson Springs was an underdog in the match-up might be a bit of an understatement. Since 2011, the Tigers hold a 28-1 lead in the series, but Coach Mickey Blue and his team came ready for action. The last win for the Panthers was a 70-67 victory in 2017.
Caldwell County held a solid 16-8 lead after the first quarter. In the second box Dawson Springs battled back, cutting that to just a three point deficit by the half, going to the locker room down 27-24.
Coming back from the break, the Panthers showed a dominance the Tigers just weren’t ready for, and with a buzzer beater by Montgomery Johnson, Dawson Springs took a 36-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
Down the stretch the Panthers would lead by as much as nine, but the homestanding Tigers weren’t done. They fought their way back to just two down as the clock wound down, but weren’t able to overtake Dawson.
Rex Blue led the Panther offense with 25, followed by Johnston with 17. Jaydon Plunkette scored nine, with Jaxen Thomas adding three and Casey Fain putting in one from the stripe.
That win gives Dawson a 1-2 record in District play, which could be important come seeding for the 7th District tournament next spring. They will play Caldwell again on Jan. 20 at home.
On Monday Dawson traveled to Madisonville, where things didn’t break their way in their third district game of the season. The Maroons took charge out of the gate and didn’t led up, leading by 18-9 after eight and 35-15 by the half.
When it was all said and done, Dawson took the 84-31 loss to drop to 2-6 on the season. Montgomery Johnston led the Panthers with nine points, Casey Fain had eight points, Rex Blue and Jaxen Thomas both finished with four points. and Bryden Mann had two points.
On Tuesday the Panthers hosted Fort Campbell, emerging with their third win of the season to move to 3-6.
Johnston again led the way, scoring 24 in the contest, followed by Blue with 11. Jayden Plunkette and Jaxen Thomas each had nine, while Casey Fain scored six.
