Tomorrow is the deadline to register for the Dawson Springs BBQ Golf Tournament sponsored by Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park and the Dawson Springs Community Center.
The 73rd Annual Dawson Springs BBQ will be held on Friday, July 23 and is the primary fundraiser to cover the operating costs of the Dawson Springs Community Center for the year.
The golf tournament is an annual BBQ-related event which also serves as a fundraiser for the center.
The tournament will be hosted at the golf course at Pennyrile State Resort Park on Saturday, July 24 and begins at 8 a.m. The tourney is a “luck of the draw” three or four-person scramble and costs $60 per person to enter.
Cash prizes will be awarded to first and second place. Entrants are also eligible to win an assortment of door prizes. To register, call the Pennyrile State Park golf course at 270-797-7299.
