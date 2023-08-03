Earlier this week, golfers from both Dawson Springs High School and Madisonville-North Hopkins High School competed in the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational, hosted by University Heights Academy.
The Lady Maroons finished second against a field in a preview of the Region 2 Tournament site.
Senior Karra Tucker, the 2022 Region 2 player of the year, shot a 69 to claim the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club Invitational overall title, while teammate Sydney Browning finished with a 75 to take third. Both Browning and Tucker made the All Region Team last year.
“The ladies have been working hard at their game this year,” Head Coach Keith Browning said. “Tuesday’s finish showcased the improvement they have made thus far.”
The Madisonville boys finished the tournament in second. The Maroons were led by Gavin Sheets who shot a 78 to tie for eighth overall. Austin Crick and Treyson Raymer ended tied at ninth with 79 each.
From Dawson Springs Boys team, 11th grader, Kolby Crook tied for 30th out of 108 competitors, finishing with a score of 82.
“Kolby played very well, I am very proud of him,” Dawson Springs Golf Coach Melissa Dulin said. “He got behind on a couple of holes with a bogey and a double bogey but he was able to shake those holes off and got back to making pars and birdie on a par 3.”
Dulin shared that Crook ended the day great, finishing 30th overall, despite a late tee time and temperatures in the upper 90s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.