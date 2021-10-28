Dawson Springs will be sending their cross-country teams to the KHSAA State Meet as the Panthers won the Class A 1st Region meet at Trigg County for the third straight time while the ladies were the runner-up.
Five Panthers finished in the top 11 with Tyler Hale leading the pack in third with a time of 17:32.87 with Lucas Osborne (17:58.35) right behind him in fourth. Ethan Osborne finished in sixth at 18:16.30 while Michael Faughn (19:08.95) and Yosiah McCune (19:09.91) finished 10th and 11th respectively.
Fort Campbell’s William Lubas was the individual winner with a time of 17:13.21.
On the girls side, the Lady Panthers were second to Murray as Skye Bratcher finished eighth crossing the line at 23:59.58 with Jenna Fairchild finishing 10th at 24:31.84. Kimberly Hoover (24:39.63) and Vanessa Tackett (25:47.72) cracked the top 20 with 13th and 19th place finishes respectively.
The Class A state meet will be Saturday morning at the Bourbon Cross Country Course in Paris with the girls running at 10 a.m. and the boys at 11 a.m.
