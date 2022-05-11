The Lady Panthers dropped five games in the last week, including a doubleheader to Hopkins County Central last Thursday night in Mortons Gap. But with District Tournament time approaching, Dawson Springs seems to be hitting their stride. Led by Macy Drennan, the Lady Panther offense turned in its best outing of the year on Tuesday night, and the junior, who is batting .524 on the season, has been perfect from the plate in her last three games.
The Lady Storm only allowed just three hits in a 15-0 shutout of Dawson Springs in game one.
Hopkins Central scored twice in the first inning, then added six runs in the second to take a 8-0 lead after two. The Lady Storm put up four in the third and three in the fourth to bring the game to an end after four innings.
Macy Drennan, Madelyn Huddleston and Vanessa Tackett had one hit each in the loss.
The Lady Panthers showed a little more fire in game two. Although it ended with a loss, Macy Drennan led an effort that put six Dawson Springs runs on the board.
Drennan went 2-for-2 in the game, while Gracelyn Haynes also picked up a hit. Huddleston had an RBI.
On Monday the Lady Panthers got shutout by Trigg County. Once again Drennan led the offense for Dawson, going 2-for-2 in a 16-0 shutout loss.
The Lady Panthers fell 17-7 to Heritage Christian on Tuesday night, but managed one of their best offensive performances of the year, picking up 13 hits and seven runs.
Once again Drennan led the team with a perfect 3-for-3 from the plate. Rachel Young, Madeline Back, Haynes and Kyleigh Vinson each had two hits on the night, with Tallie Robinson and Chloe Britt getting base hits once. Young led the team in RBIs with two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.