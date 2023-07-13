MINERS1

The Miners are still in high spirits and ready to take on the post season with home games tonight and Sunday.

 Caley Smith/reporter/csmith@the-messenger.com

Despite a four run rally in the seventh inning, the Madisonville Miners fell to the Dubois County Bombers on the road Tuesday, 12-6.

The big inning for the Miners started with a walk by Jace Parnin, a single by Nazhir Bergen, and a sacrifice fly by Michael Morales.