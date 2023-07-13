Despite a four run rally in the seventh inning, the Madisonville Miners fell to the Dubois County Bombers on the road Tuesday, 12-6.
The big inning for the Miners started with a walk by Jace Parnin, a single by Nazhir Bergen, and a sacrifice fly by Michael Morales.
Both pitching staffs had their hands full, frequently dealing with runners on base. Dubois County Bombers collected 13 hits and Madisonville Miners had 12.
Tate Lakin got the L for the Miners, allowing seven hits and six runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out four.
Madisonville Miners saw the ball well today, racking up 12 hits in the game. Tyler Froland, Connor O’Connell, Parnin, and Bergen all managed multiple hits for Madisonville Miners. Froland went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead Madisonville Miners in hits.
“We face a very solid team,” Miners Head Coach Brian Campbell said. “They capitalized on our mistakes. We competed throughout the game, I’m proud of this team. We’re right there. We’re so close...”
