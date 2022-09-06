Last Saturday, Lady Maroons volleyball competed in the Jerry Mezur Spikefest, finishing 2-1 in the event.
Madisonville beat Muhlenberg in the first match winning in two sets (25-15, 25-9) for a 2-0 win.
In the second match North faced Henderson County but fell short of the win losing in three sets 1-2 (25-19, 24-26, 25-14). In the last match of the event North faced the Christian County Lady Colonels, winning the match in two sets (25-23, 25-16).
North Hopkins then traveled to Christian County for a rematch with the Lady Colonels Tuesday night and got the win on the road 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-10). Kendra White led the Maroons with nine Kills, two blocks, and three aces in the game. Fellow teammate Amya King led the team in assist with 23. Arian Gregory led the team in digs with 17.
As a team the Lady Maroons had a total of 27 kills, five blocks, 23 assist, 50 digs and 10 Service Aces for the match. With the win the Lady Maroons move to 11-5 for the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.