Madisonville North Hopkins alum Jackson Watts was named the SEC Freshman Runner of the Week on Tuesday after a solid performance for Kentucky in the NCAA Pre-Nationals at Florida State on Friday.
Watts finished 178th with a time of 29:49.5- the fastest time of all UK freshmen in the field.
“I’m really pleased with the growth Jackson has shown as a runner this fall,” UK head cross country coach Hakon DeVries said in a press release by the athletic department. “I look forward to him building on the momentum from last week at Pre-Nationals and bringing the same competitive attitude and toughness to his first SEC Championship.”
Watts has had a successful freshman year as a Wildcat highlighted with a 16th place finish at Notre Dame back on Oct. 1. He’ll be running in the SEC Cross Country Championships at Missouri on Oct. 29.
Watts is one of four former Madisonville runners currently in Division I cross country programs and he’s the reigning KHSAA Class 3A State Champion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.