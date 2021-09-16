Dawson Springs hit the links in Richmond for the All-A State Golf Tournament. The entire boys golf team made the trip while Maddie Huddleston competed for the girls.
The Panthers finished 10th out of a 15 team field with a team score of 359. Addison Whalen led the way carding a 78 — good enough for a tie for 16th. Gage Smiley shot an 89, Grayson Brewer had a 93 and Jake Back’s 99 rounded out Dawson’s score.
Lexington Christian’s McKean Collins was the medalist with a 68 while his team came out on top in the team leaderboard with a score of 283.
In the girls tournament, Huddleston finished in a tie for 23rd with an 89 for her 18 holes. Glasgow’s Nina McMurty won the individual championship with an 82 while Lexington Christian came out on top with a team total of 319.
On Monday the guys had a home match against Webster County at Pennyrile State Park with the Panthers coming away with a 164-193 victory.
Whalen was the medalist with a nine-hole score of 37 followed by Kolby Crook’s 40, Smiley’s 43 and Brewer’s 44 was the last counted score.
In cross country action, Dawson made a trip out west for the McCracken County Invitational.
The boys team finished fourth overall with McCracken taking the top spot. Individually, Tyler Hale finished 12th with a time of 18:38.16 while Ethan Osborne crossed the line in 20th at 19:28.24 and Yosiyah McCune in 21st at 19:32.42. Webster’s Trevor Baker was the individual winner with a time of 17:08.82.
On the girls side, Dawson did not have a team score to report as they sent only three runners. Kimberly Hoover finished 29th at 27:41.14 while Vanessa Tackett finished 34th at 29:13.70 and Allie Jones was in 36th at 29:20.79. Emma Madding from Graves County took the top spot with a time of 22:34.26.
