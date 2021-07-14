It’s championship week for the Go Junior Golf Series as they wrap up the summer season.
A field of 110 golfers braved the rain in Owensboro on Monday for the Northern Championship. Due to the wet conditions, the 18-hole divisions were shortened to nine holes.
Hopkins County’s Treyson Raymer secured the tour championship by carding a 46 in the boys 11-12 age group. He finished fourth overall and in a tie with Jake Witherspoon. They were four strokes off the lead.
Will Burden was the tour runner-up in the boys 9-10 division with a six-hole score of 27- just three off the winner from Owensboro. In the same division, Cade Williams finished in a tie for fourth on Monday with a 39.
Ben Dickerson was also a tour runner-up with a nine-hole score of 46 in the boys 13-15 age group and finished third on the leaderboard on Monday. He was tied with fellow Madisonville resident Max Clayton. In the boys 8-under age group, Jessiah Bottoms came in first with a three-hole score of 12 and was the First Flight Winner in the division.
In the boys 16-18 championship division, Dawson Springs’ L. Addison Whalen finished in a tie for fourth with a 42 on his scorecard.
The Go Series will hold their final tournament on Thursday at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club.
