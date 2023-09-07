DE

Dakota Evans seen here leading the pack during this past weekend’s race in Owensboro, KY.

 Photo provided

Madisonville-North Hopkins cross country teams traveled to Daviess County over the weekend for the 2023 Owensboro Invitation, with the boys placing fifth out of 15 teams.

“The varsity teams both did well,” Head Coach Kate Evans said. “In the boys 5k, Dakota Evans was the first Maroon across the line, placing 7 out of 151. Katie Gillette was our fist girl, coming in 28 of 103.”