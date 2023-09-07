Madisonville-North Hopkins cross country teams traveled to Daviess County over the weekend for the 2023 Owensboro Invitation, with the boys placing fifth out of 15 teams.
“The varsity teams both did well,” Head Coach Kate Evans said. “In the boys 5k, Dakota Evans was the first Maroon across the line, placing 7 out of 151. Katie Gillette was our fist girl, coming in 28 of 103.”
Maddox Knight was the second highest finishing Maroon, crossing the line in 13th with a time of 17:41.08. Lucas Offut was 18th in 18:06.88.
Also on the course for Madisonville were Broderick Duncan (39th), Terry Smith (80), Jude Gamblin (82), Michael Strahl (94th), Canaan Weldon (107th) and Braiden Thompson (108th).
The Lady Maroons failed to field a full team for the event. Madisonville’s Katie Gillette was followed by Maddi Paris (73rd), Coley Mitchell (79th) and Tabitha Smith (97th).
