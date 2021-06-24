The Muhlenberg County Stallions made the short trip to Elmer Kelley Stadium to play the Madisonville Miners in front of a full house on Wednesday.
The Miners and Stallions resumed a game that was put on pause due to lightning back on June 12 with the Miners down 8-3 and about to come to the plate in the bottom of the fourth. Muhlenberg ended up winning the first game by a score of 12-5.
Most notably for Madisonville, Calyn Halvorson had a two home run game — albeit 11 days apart as he hit a two-run shot on June 12 in the first inning and added a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth on Wednesday.
Freddie Reams was the starting pitcher back on June 12 and he was handed the loss after the game finally ended Wednesday afternoon.
After a 30-minute break to prep the field, both teams played seven more innings and both teams had the offense going early.
Ian Craigie was given the starting nod, but was given a no-decision as he tossed three innings, giving up three earned on four hits.
With Muhlenberg leading 4-2, Madisonville put up three runs in the home half of the third capped off by an RBI double off the bat of Dawson Springs native Kevin Brooks to make it 5-4 Miners.
In the next inning, Will Gibbs displayed some heads up baserunning scoring on a wild throw to third to give Madisonville a 6-4 cushion, but that was erased in the top of the top of the fifth with a two-run double for the Stallions to tie it up at six runs a piece.
When the Miners came to bat in their half of the fifth, it was Brennan Hunt’s turn to show some good baserunning as he made it to third from first on a bloop single by Evan Liddie and he scored on a wild pitch to give Madisonville the lead. Liddie then scored on a double by Reed Latimer to give the Miners an 8-6 advantage going into the sixth.
Just before press deadline, a two-run home run off the scoreboard gave the Stallions a 10-8 lead with the Miners coming to bat in the bottom of the sixth. A full recap will be in Friday’s edition of The Messenger.
