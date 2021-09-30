Both of Dawson Springs’ golf teams competed in their respective 2nd Region Tournaments earlier this week, capped off with Addison Whalen qualifying for the KHSAA State Tournament next week. Cross Country was also in action over the weekend at the Marshall County Invitational.
Boys Golf
Whalen punched his ticket to Bowling Green by shooting an 83 to secure the eighth individual spot in the 2nd Region Tournament at Henderson Country Club on Tuesday.
Whalen couldn’t ask for a better start as an eagle on the opening hole propelled his round for the day.
“I was hyped coming off the first green,” Whalen said. “I was hoping to shoot low for the day. Two-over on the front wasn’t bad, but I didn’t play very well on the back — putting and chipping kind of hurt me there. I could’ve scored a little better, but making a birdie on the par five fifth really helped me, too.
“The pins were kind of tough (Tuesday),” Whalen continued. “A lot of them we’re either tucked or had a shelf behind them. So if you hit your approach shot long, you probably would’ve gone off the green.”
Whalen said he’s already familiar with the course the state tournament is held at as Bowling Green Country Club will host the best high school golfers in the commonwealth.
“I played there in a Go Junior Golf Series tournament over the summer,” Whalen said. “It’s a tougher course. It’s a lot like Hopkinsville Country Club, but if that course had more trees. The greens there are a little more firmer than what I saw at Henderson, but I can get used to that in the practice round.”
The Go Series event was back on June 15 with Whalen finishing sixth with a 90.
Whalen will make the trip Thursday for practice before the real competition begins on Friday and Saturday.
“The main goal now is to make the cut going into Saturday,” Whalen said. “If I do, then making the top 10 or top 15 will be my goal for the tournament.”
Overall the Panthers shot a team score of 357- 18 strokes more than first place Madisonville North Hopkins. Gage Smiley shot an 87 while Kolby Crook carded a 92 and Grayson Brewer was the last counted score with a 95. North’s Jackson Hill won the individual championship with a 77.
Girls Golf
On Monday, the Lady Panthers went to Madisonville Country Club for their region tournament. Maddie Huddleston had an outside chance of joining a playoff for the final individual spot in the state tournament, but struggled on the 18th hole and finished the day with a 96.
Natalee Oldham shot a 112 and Brylee Spurlin carded a 120 for their 18 holes. Dawson did not have a team score. North’s Kaitlyn Zieba won the individual championship with a 75, while the Lady Maroons won the team championship with a score of 320.
Cross Country
Yosiah McCune ran the best time for Dawson at Marshall County on Saturday as he came in 26th clocking in a time of 18:43.81 followed by brothers Lucas and Ethan Osborne finishing 27th and 28th respectively. Apollo’s Thomas Ashby was the winner at 16:24.34.
On the girls side Skye Bratcher placed 35 with a time of 25:48.28 while Kimberly Hoover was 47th at 26:55.89 and Vanessa Tackett finished 59th at 28:55.23. West Plains’ Brayden Kantola won the meet with a time of 19:24.74.
