Two pitching staffs did battle on the banks of the Ohio River on Friday with the Madisonville Miners coming out on top by a score of 3-1 over the Henderson Flash.
Ian Craigie was lights out as the starter for the Miners (6-16) tossing five innings giving up one earned on five hits while striking out eight in the no-decision. Reliever Todd Bangston was the winning pitcher of record for Madisonville and Myles Martinez earned the four-out save coming in the top of the eighth.
It was a pitcher’s duel from the start with both starters trading goose eggs on the scoreboard until Henderson drew first blood with a run in the bottom of the fourth. The Flash almost added another run in the fifth, but centerfielder Justin Ramirez made a perfect relay throw through Evan Liddie to gun down the runner at home.
The Miners struck back in the sixth with Griffin Adkins driving in a run on an RBI groundout to tie it up at one.
The following inning, Calyn Halvorson drove in Justin Ramirez from third, but Halvorson was called out on a controversial play at first. There was only a mild protest from the Miners coaches, but regardless, Madisonville still held onto a one-run lead going into the seventh inning stretch.
Madisonville added one more in the ninth on a Reed Latimer single for good measure and the Miners held on for the win.
The Miners have a couple of road games on tap for the weekend with a trip out to Muhlenberg County at 6:30 tonight and they’ll be back in Henderson for a July 4 contest against the Flash at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.