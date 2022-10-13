The Madisonville North Hopkins Maroon Soccer team knocked off Webster County 6-1 in the Regional Tournament Tuesday night in Henderson.
They advanced to the second round to face Hopkinsville Wednesday night.
The Maroons were led by Maverick Peyton and JJ Browns, with two goals a piece. Teammates Dru Lile finished with one goal, while Ivan Juarez had one goal and one assist in the game. Logan Terry recorded one assist and Sam Dodds finished the night with three assists.
As a team, the Maroons finished the night with six goals and five assists. Goalkeepers Ethan Peyton and Will Sampson each had two saves in the win.
Madisonville-North Hopkins will play Hopkinsville Wednesday night in Henderson but due to newspaper deadlines, the game results will be in Friday’s paper.
