The fall sports season wrapped up for Dawson Springs over the weekend as their cross country teams headed out to the Bourbon Cross Country Course for the KHSAA State Meet.
The Panthers had two runners break the top-100 as Tyler Hale finished 31st at 18:42.58 and Ethan Osborne was in 73rd at 19:49.28.
Other runners for the Panthers were Lucas Osborne (20:24.95) in 109th, Yosiyah McCune (20:27.70) in 113th, Michael Faughn (21:13.61) in 143rd, Sean Stallins (21:53.24) in 168th and Alex Mitchell (25:25.17) in 247th.
As a team Dawson finished 10th in the boys race with St. Henry District taking the top team spot and Beechwood’s Natnael Weldemichael winning the individual title at 16:59.77.
On the girls side, Skye Bratcher led the Lady Panthers with a 159th finish at 26:37.16. Jenna Fairchild (27:27.39) was in 170th followed by Vanessa Tackett (29:11.76) in 197th, Alli Jones (38:23.05) in 224th and Abby Garrett (39:21.86) in 228th. Dawson finished 28th as a team overall.
Lexington Christian won the team championship while Bishop Brossart’s Clair Curtsinger was the individual winner clocking in at 19:39.92.
The calendar will now flip to winter sports for Dawson Springs with girls and boys basketball starting after Thanksgiving.
