The Dawson Springs Panther golf team picked up a win at Pennyrile State Park over Fort Campbell on Tuesday. On Monday, the 2021 cross country season got underway with a couple of Lady Panthers making the top 10 at the Mike Wright Classic at Trigg County.
Golf
Dawson Springs 163, Fort Campbell 200: Addison Whalen and Gage Smiley were co-medalists as they both shot one-over 37 for the match. Behind them, Kolby Crook shot 43 and Grayson Brewer rounded out Dawson’s team score with a 46. Jake Back shot 53 in the fifth spot for the Panthers.
Cross Country
Skye Bratcher and Kimberly Hoover finished seventh and 10th respectively in the girls 3K run on Monday with times of 14:55.07 and 15:40.54. Trigg’s Fatu Crain took the top spot clocking in at 13:09.03.
In the same race, Vanessa Tackett squeaked her way into the top 20 in 19th with a time of 17:34.78.
Over on the guys side, Tyler Hale finished just outside the top 10 in 11th at 11:05.72 followed by Lucas Osborne in 13th, Ethan Osborne in 16th, Yosiah McCune in 21st, Michael Faughn in 26th, Sean Tapp in 38th and Alex Mitchell in 41st in a field of 45 runners.
Austin Cavanaugh of Trigg County came in first at just under 10 minutes at 9:59.64 while his team came out on top with a total time of 52:36 with 26 points. Dawson came in fourth at 58:22 with 83 points as a team.
The Dawson Springs cross country team will make a return trip to Cadiz on Saturday for the Fenton Dawson Invitational.
