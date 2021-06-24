Kevin Brooks has found himself wearing many different hats for the Madisonville Miners this season — from tour guide to food critic. In between nursing a lingering injury, he’s also found time to play a little baseball.
Brooks, a player at Brescia University and a former Dawson Springs Panther, has provided the team with a local connection.
“I grew up watching the Miners,” Brooks said. “It’s great to be back in Hopkins County playing for the community I grew up in.”
Brooks has missed most of the summer season thus far, nursing a dislocated shoulder he suffered during the Miners’ second home game of the year against Owensboro back on June 5. He did return to the lineup last Thursday at Fulton.
Through four games with Madisonville, he’s sporting a .333 average. This past spring, he appeared in 16 games for the Bearcats.
With Dawson Springs about a 30 minute drive from the ballpark, Brooks has enjoyed the comforts of home this summer while bunking with Brescia teammate Wyatt Griskey.
“It’s been fun having Wyatt around,” Brooks said. “I’ve been showing him around and it’s cool to have a couple of Brescia guys on the team with him and Mikey (Clements). We can go back to campus with the things we’ve learned over the summer.”
Brooks has also been picking things up from his Miners teammates who are from outside of Kentucky.
“I’ve been learning a lot from the other guys so far and the summer just got started,” Brooks said. “They’ve also been asking me where the best restaurants are, where to get a haircut and things like that around Madisonville.”
Brooks graduated from Dawson Springs in 2018 and his father, Brady Brooks, was the head baseball coach for the Panthers.
Brooks is majoring in business at Brescia and plans on starting his own business after college and would also like to coach baseball down the road.
