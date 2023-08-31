The Dawson Springs boys had a home golf match on Tuesday at Pennyrile State Forest, hosting Heritage Christian Academy. According to Head Coach Melissa Dulin, performed well despite the heat.
Dawson Springs Kolby Crook shot a 41 and Logan Young shot a 63.
“The break in the temperature and high humidity made for a great day of golf,” Dulin said. “We are trying to get these matches in and the ones that had to be postponed get those rescheduled due to the humidity. The growth and experience we need can only be attained out on the course so any lapse of playing time makes it hard for these kids to meet their goals that they have set for themselves this season. We are very hopeful for the rest of the season.”
Next match is scheduled for this evening, at Mineral Mounds in Lyon County. According to Dulin this will be the first match that the team will travel together for, which they are all excited about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.