The ball was picked up from the hole and the scorecards were signed for the last time in 2021 on the Go Junior Golf Series at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club on Thursday for the Southern Series Championship.
Madisonville had four golfers named tour champions for lowest overall scores over the summer.
Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroon Kat Weir finished her preparations for the high school golf season as the tour champion for the girls 16-18 division, and she lead the pack with a 78 on her card Thursday.
Her North teammate, Sydney Browning, finished tour runner-up in the 13-15 age group with a score of 90.
On the boys side in the 13-15 division, Ben Dickerson earned the tour championship despite a score of 86 on Thursday that put him in third for the day.
The high school aged golfers will now look towards their 2021 fall season with their respective programs teeing off on July 30.
In the younger age groups, Treyson Raymer was named the tour champion in the boys 11-12 division shooting a nine-hole score of 43 on Thursday.
Fellow Madisonville resident Jake Witherspoon was the tour runner-up in the same age group finishing tied for second with a 48 on the round.
Will Burden kept up the strong play in the boys 9-10 division with a six-hole score 31 on Thursday to take the tour championship.
Cade Williams was named tour runner-up and finished second on the day with a 38.
