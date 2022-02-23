The 2021-22 basketball season came to an end for the Dawson Springs High School boys and girls earlier this week during the 7th District Tournament in Princeton.
The Lady Panthers ended the season at 9-19 on Monday night with a 77-32 loss to Madisonville-North Hopkins.
Abby Ward led Dawson Springs in scoring this season, posting a total of 394 points in 28 games, while averaging 14.1 PPG. Gracie Harper was second on the list, adding 260 with a 9.3 PPG average. Ward’s total includes 52 shots made from three-point land, while Harper was right behind with 138.
Madelyn Huddleston led the team in rebounds this season with 152, an average of 5.8 per game. Brylee Spurlin grabbed 121 boards with Ward getting 120.
The Lady Panthers were very upperclassman heavy this season and will lose seven seniors, including Abigail Garrett, Lyla Hoffhines, Madelyn Huddleston, Amber Putman, Trinity Randolph, Brylee Spurlin and Vanessa Tackett.
The boys concluded their season on Tuesday night, also falling to Madisonville in a 82-43 loss.
Dilyn Skinner lead the Panthers in scoring this season, putting up 368 points for a 12.7 PPG average, just ahead of Rett Nieters who had 312 for a 12.0 PPG. Rex Blue, who scored a total of 239 this season, led the team in threes, sinking 41 from outside.
Nieters was big on the boards for Dawson Springs this year. He grabbed 229 rebounds, with Blue pulling down 211. Early in the season Nieters was ranked among the state’s top rebounding leaders.
The Panthers lose four players this year. Nieters and Skinner, along with Mathew Cunningham and Leonard Whalen are all seniors.
