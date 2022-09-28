Dawson Springs senior Gage Smiley’s high school golf career came to an end on Monday in the opening round of the KHSAA State Tournament at the Owensboro Country Club.
Smiley advanced to the state tournament as an individual after shooting a 77 in the Region 2 tournament last week in Madisonville.
The Panther’s outing at state started well, with Smiley being in contention for the lead after the first five holes. At that point he had one birdie and four pars to be one under par with 20 strokes.
It was on the sixth hole that Smiley started to struggle, turning in a quadruple bogey and a five over par to fall out of contention for the lead. He ended the front nine with a 45, then added another 47 on the back nine to end the tournament with a 20 over par 92.
