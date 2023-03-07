The Dawson Springs Youth League will be having sign ups this weekend for summer ball.
This is the last week to sign up and turn in fees for the 2023 season
There will be an in person sign up Saturday March 11th in the Hayes Hardware parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or you can turn sign up sheets and fee money in at Hayes Hardware anytime they are open during the week. See Penny Simons or Rebekah Dalton. There are extra sign-up sheets available at the store.
Everyone is urged to sign-up as numbers are currently lower than normal.
