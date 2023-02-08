The Dawson Springs Panthers split a set of games during the last week to move to 9-16 on the season.
On Saturday the Panthers hosted Hickman County, but failed to pull off the win. Despite a hot start to the game, a lackluster third period by Dawson was enough to allow the Falcons to take a 68-59 victory.
Dawson jumped out to an early lead, outscoring the Falcons 19-13 in the first quarter. Hickman battled back in the second quarter, putting up 16 while holding the Panthers to 15 to cut into that early lead. Dawson Springs headed to the locker room with a 34-29 lead.
The Falcons flipped the script in the third period, holding the Panthers to just nine points while posting 20 of their own to take a 49-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers’ offense was back on target in the fourth quarter, but the damage was already done. Hickman County outscored Dawson 19-16 to take a 68-59 win.
Jaydon Plunkette lead the Panthers with 17 points. Rex Blue put up 16 and Montgomery Johnston also hit double digits with 12. Robert Bullock and Jaxen Thomas each had seven.
On Monday Dawson hosted the Logan County Cougars in a game that can only be described as a cat fight. Although it took a little extra basketball, the Panthers pulled off their ninth win of the season at 52-50.
The Panthers jumped out in front in the first quarter, taking a 18-9 lead, but the Cougars battled back in the second box, outscoring Dawson 16-9. The Panthers headed to the break with a narrow 27-25 lead.
Logan County managed to tie things up in the third, where they outpaced Dawson Springs 10-8 to move into the final eight minutes of regulation with the game knotted at 35-all.
In the third box the Cougars matched the Panthers shot-for-shot and the tie held up until the end of regulation with the score still knotted at 45-45.
The Panthers dug deep in OT. While they were not able to pull away from the Cougars, they hit shots when it counted and eventually outscored Logan County 52-50 to take the W.
Johnston led Dawson Springs with 23 in the contest. He was joined in double digits by Plunkette, who posted 16. Casey Fain and Thomas each has seven. Blue only recorded one point in the contest.
Dawson is scheduled to travel to Marion on Friday to face Crittenden County. That game tips off at 7:30 p.m.
