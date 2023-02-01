On Friday, Dawson Springs Lady Panther Head Coach Amanda Scott was recognized before the varsity game as becoming the all time winningest girls basketball coach in school history. Coach Scott took over the spot by passing the former winningest Coach Rhonda Simpson who had the record at 74.
After the game Coach Amanda Scott took to social media to thank former players and current players and everyone else that has help along the way.
“Thankful doesn’t begin to describe how blessed and loved I felt yesterday,” Scott said. “Twelve years of my life has been dedicated to being both an assistant (4 years) and a head coach (8 years) to some amazing student athletes who have helped me reach this achievement. Although it hasn’t been an easy road without speed bumps, the blood, sweat, tears and sleepless nights have been worth it. All I have ever wanted to do was to motivate my players to be strong, confident, independent women who can achieve anything they want with hard work and dedication. It is such a joy to still be so close and speak to many of my former players as well as love my current players.”
The Lady Panthers currently sit at 7-14 on the season.
“Thank you to all of the coaches (former and current) who have played a part in my growth as a coach,” Scott said. “You have all taught me different things along the way to improve my knowledge each year and for that I’m so grateful. Big shoutout to my family for putting up with my dream for 12 years and helping me do what I love. I couldn’t do it without you! Lastly, thank you to the parents for sharing your beautiful girls with me year in and year out”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.