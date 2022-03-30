The Dawson Springs Panthers have been busy as of late, playing four games in just five days. Unfortunately they were unable to get a win, falling to 0-6 on the season.
On Friday the Panthers traveled to Cadiz to face Trigg County. In their opening at bat, Mathew Cunningham hit a hard line drive double to centerfield. Christopher Jones followed up with a single to right, sending the lead-off man home and giving Dawson an early 1-0 lead.
In the bottom half of the opening box, however, the Wildcats poured in six runs, then added another seven in the second inning to take a 13-1 lead.
In the third inning, Jones again got the action going with a single, but got out on a fielder’s choice that allowed Bailey Heaton to get on. Landon Smiley then hit a single to left and Kolby Crook walked to load the bases with one out. Calob Davis then hit a sacrifice fly ball to left, allowing Heaton to tag and score to make it 13-2.
But the Panthers were unable to capitalize, eventually falling 17-2 in the third inning.
Landon Smiley went for two innings, allowing ten hits and seven earned runs while striking out two. Reliver Bryden Mann gave up four hits and four earned runs. He struck out one.
Smiley and Jones were both perfect from the plate on the night, going 2-for-2.
1B: Smiley (2), Jones (2)
2B: M. Cunningham
On Saturday Dawson started strong against Whitesville Trinity. The Panthers allowed just one run in the bottom of the first inning, then tied the game in the second. Davis got things going with a lead-off single, then Dylan Baker reached on a steal of first following a dropped third strike. Davis then scored on a error by the catcher making it 1-1.
Dawson stood stroke in the bottom half of the second, but was unable to capitalize in the top of the third and the score remained tied at 1-1. That was when the Raiders’ bats came to life. Whitesville added four runs in the third and three in the fourth to take an 8-1 lead. That was where it remained for the rest of the game.
Heaton took the loss. He was on the mound for four innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs while striking out one. Jones pitched for two innings in relief, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out one.
1B: Davis
Dawson Springs showed some major signs of life on Monday when they hosted Webster County, but they were unable to stop a big push by the Trojans.
After allowing the Trojans to take a 4-0 lead in the top of the second, the Panthers battled back in the bottom half to take the lead.
Smiley started the inning by hitting a fly ball single to center. Mann and Davis both walked to load the bases. Baker then walked, giving Dawson their first run of the night. Crook then hit a ground ball that scored Baker, making it 4-2. Cunningham hit a ground ball to center, driving in Davis to make the score 4-3. Heaton was then hit by a pitch to tie the game at 4-all. Smiley then walked and Jones scored on a passed ball to put the Panthers up 6-4.
The Trojans then added six in the third to go up 10-6 and nine in the fourth to make it 19-6.
The Panthers rallied in the fourth, adding three runs to cut the score to 19-9, but were unable to get any closer. Webster County added three more in the fifth to make it 22-9.
Jones was scored with the loss. He went for three innings, giving up six hits and eight earned runs while striking out one. Mann threw for two innings, allowing three hits and three earned runs while striking out four.
1B: Cunningham, Heaton, Smiley, Baker, Crook
RBI: Cunningham (1), Heaton (3) Smiley (1), Baker (1), Crook (1)
On Tuesday the Panthers played through three tight innings against Caldwell County before finally falling after a late rally by the Tigers.
Dawson Springs grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, then Caldwell County tied it up in the bottom half. That was how things remained through three innings until the Tigers opened up in the bottom of the fourth, scoring seven runs to take a 10-3 lead. The scored three more in the six to take a ten run lead and bring the game to an end.
Smiley took the loss. He gave up 13 hits and seven earned runs through five innings, while striking out two.
1B: Cunningham, Smiley, Davis, Baker
The Panthers will not have to wait long for a rematch against Caldwell County. The Tigers will come to town today at 5 p.m.
