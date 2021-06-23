The GO Junior Golf Series will be making a few stops in Owensboro this week with some local golfers in the field. The 18-hole divisions were shortened to nine holes due to inclement weather on Monday.
Madisonville had a couple of winners at Hillcrest Golf Club, with Evan Nance winning the boys’ 13-15 age group with a 38 on his scorecard and Jake Witherspoon coming out on top in a playoff with a 41 in the boys’ 11-12 division.
In the girls’ 13-15 division, Caroline Lovvorn came in second, 10 strokes back with a 53 over nine holes. In the six-hole boys’ 9-10 division, Cade Williams and Will Burden finished tied for second with both of them shooting 29 — just one stroke off the lead.
The GO Series will continue Thursday at Ben Hawes Golf Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.