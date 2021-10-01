calendar
Today
Cross Country
Louisville XC Classic- 1:30 p.m.
Football
Hopkins County Central at Logan County- 7 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Hopkinsville- 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins at Bardstown- 7 p.m.
Monday
Soccer
7th District Tournament- TBA
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. McLean County- 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Girls Golf
KHSAA State Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club- All Day
Soccer
7th District Tournament- TBA
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Caldwell County- 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Girls Golf
KHSAA State Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club- All Day
Thursday
Soccer
7th District Tournament- TBA
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkinsvills- 6 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Fort Campbell- 6:30 p.m.
