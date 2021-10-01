calendar

Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Today

Cross Country

Louisville XC Classic- 1:30 p.m.

Football

Hopkins County Central at Logan County- 7 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Hopkinsville- 7 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins at Bardstown- 7 p.m.

Monday

Soccer

7th District Tournament- TBA

Volleyball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. McLean County- 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Girls Golf

KHSAA State Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club- All Day

Soccer

7th District Tournament- TBA

Volleyball

Madisonville North Hopkins at Caldwell County- 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Girls Golf

KHSAA State Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club- All Day

Thursday

Soccer

7th District Tournament- TBA

Volleyball

Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkinsvills- 6 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Fort Campbell- 6:30 p.m.