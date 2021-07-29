The Madisonville Miners were supposed to face Muhlenberg County in a winner take all play-in game tonight, but on Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio Valley League announced that Muhlenberg had to forfeit due to player departures. According to a press release by the Ohio Valley League, multiple players of the Stallions roster had leave the team due to injury, report back to their respective colleges early or other personal reasons and they did not have enough players to field a team. There was also a concern about the amount of innings their pitching staff would have to throw, according to the release.
The forfeit was not COVID-19 related.
“It’s kind of a bummer because I think it would’ve been fun to play in a one-game playoff, but at the same time I understand it,” Miners head coach Josh Merrill said. “We’re kind of in the same boat because we’ve lost some guys who had to go back to their colleges early. Just (Wednesday) I got a call from Tyler Belcher saying that he had to leave us to go move in. But we’re still excited to play Henderson starting on Friday. I think we match up pretty well. I was going to have Beau Coffman start on the mound (today), but this will move his start back a day.
“I’m also excited that we get to play at Elmer Kelley Stadium at least one more time,” Merrill continued. “We love playing at our home field. The Madisonville fans gave us a lot of energy during the regular season and we wanted to bring some playoff baseball back to Madisonville.”
Since Madisonville finished fifth in the OVL North standings and Henderson won the division, the first game will be played in Henderson on Friday followed by game two at Elmer Kelley Stadium on Saturday. If the series is tied, game three will be played back at Henderson.
The winner of that series will play the winner of the Dubois County/Owensboro series in the second round next week.
