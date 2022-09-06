Tuesday night the Lady Maroons hosted the Lady Eagles of Ohio County and where looking to get back on track after a brief break, but fell short losing 2-4.
Last Thursday the Lady Maroons faced Marshall County and ended up in a 1-1 tie. Lillie Carman scored the only goal for North and Goalkeeper Kaytee Parish had a total of eight saves for the game.
Ohio County came into Madisonville on Tuesday having only lost one game this season, that was against Central Hardin, who defeated Madisonville during the Smoky Mountains on Aug. 20.
The Lady Maroons held there own with the Lady Eagles the first half but fell short of the win losing 4-2..
Lady Maroons Lillie Carman scored the two goals for North with assist from Kailey Barber and Kennedy Justice. Goalie Kaytee Parish had nine saves for the Maroons, with the lose the Lady Maroons are now 3-1-4 for the season.{
Madisonville will take on Webster County (1-7) tonight at home. Game starts at 5:30.
