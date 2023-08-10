The Central Storm Boys Soccer, both JV and Varsity, opened their season Monday evening in Todd County, both suffering tough losses.
According to coach Jody Bridgforth, the weather was finally supportive and provided good temps for the first match of the 2023 season.
Junior Varsity played first and ultimately ended up with a 2-1 deficit at the end of the match. Central’s lone goal was scored by Todd Payne. Goalie for the JV match was Riley Dunlap who kept Storm in the match with five saves. According to Coach Bridgforth it was a good first opener for Central Storm against a solid Todd County roster.
Storm Varsity kicked off only to have their senior Defensive Midfielder Ethan Love take a knock to his foot, taking him out of the game at the onset. However, Storm rallied with a through ball from Jude Mitchell to Will Scott down the left side of the field. Scott was able to out pace the defense and score the opening goal, putting Storm up 1- 0.
The lead didn’t last long as Todd was able to spread out Storm defense and eventually scored four goals prior to half time.
“A hard ending to the first half of play for Storm soccer. Second half play kicked off with new resolve on the Storm side, keeping Todd out of the goal for the majority of the half.”
In the second half play, again, Todd managed to get through and score one more before the end of the match, making the final score Todd 5, Central 1. Goalie for varsity was William Clevenger, who had 7 saves.
Storm looks to improve and learn from this game as they play their season home opener tonight at 5:30p.m.
