Central Sophomore, forward, Riley Dunlap,18, takes the ball down field during the season opener Monday evening vs. Todd County.

 Photo by Brandy Garcia at YourSportsEdge.Com

The Central Storm Boys Soccer, both JV and Varsity, opened their season Monday evening in Todd County, both suffering tough losses.

According to coach Jody Bridgforth, the weather was finally supportive and provided good temps for the first match of the 2023 season.