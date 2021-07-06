Despite getting a win against their division rivals on Friday, Madisonville dropped two straight over the holiday weekend with a 7-5 loss at Muhlenberg County on Saturday and a 13-3 setback in seven innings on Sunday.
“We’ve got to find a way to get hot this week,” Miners head coach Josh Merrill said. “Our goal is to rattle off some wins and get in a position in the standings where we either host the play-in game at the end of the season or get in the third spot and get into the playoffs that way.”
Going into the new week, the Miners are sitting in last place in the Ohio Valley League’s northern division 11 games behind first-place Dubois County.
In Saturday’s contest at Muhlenberg County, the Miners were holding onto a 5-1 lead going into the seventh inning thanks to some defensive miscues by the Stallions and a couple of RBI’s by Calyn Halvorson and Tyler Belcher.
However, the Stallions rattled off six runs in the home-half of the seventh to steal the win from the Miners.
Freddie Reams was given the ball to start as he went four innings giving up one unearned run on two hits with four strikeouts on his line in the no-decision. Reliever Jack Hall was saddled with the loss.
The Miners hoped to shake off the loss and get their second win in three days at Henderson on Sunday, but a seven-run third inning for the Flash spelled disaster for the Miners as they lost via the mercy rule for the first time since June 17.
“(Henderson) flat out out-played us,” Merrill said. “We weren’t good enough on the mound giving up 15 hits and a handful of walks and that’s a recipe to get 10-run ruled right there.”
Wyatt Griskey was on the rubber to start for Madisonville and he walked out onto the mound with the lead already with Reed Latimer singling in Justin Ramirez in the top half of the first.
Henderson got the run back in their half of the first, but Will Gibbs gave Madisonville the lead back with an RBI double after Justin Ramirez did his job as the lead-off man getting on base.
“Offensively we’re always giving ourselves a chance,” Merrill said. “With Justin at the top of our lineup he went 3-for-4 in both games this weekend and I’m glad he’s going strong at the plate again. I’m not too worried about our offense.”
Henderson then tied it back up at two runs a piece and Madisonville could not buy an out to end the inning as the Flash made it an 8-2 ballgame going into the fourth. Henderson got four more in the fourth to make it a 10-run game, but Latimer hustled his way around the bases in the sixth to make it a 12-3 deficit for the Miners.
However, Henderson needed only one more run to end it and they got just that on a sac-fly in the bottom of the seventh to get the win over Madisonville.
Griskey was the losing pitcher on Sunday going 2.2 innings while giving up eight earned on eight hits.
Madisonville took an off day on Monday as they will be playing 13 straight games starting 6:30 tonight as they’ll face the Hoptown Hoppers for the first time this season at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
