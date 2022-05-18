A tough season came to an end on Monday for the Dawson Springs Panthers who end the year with a 3-15 record. They fell 16-0 to District Champions Caldwell County at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville on Monday in the opening round of the tournament.
Mathew Cunningham, Landon Smiley and Calob Davis each had one hit for the Panthers in the game.
The Panthers practiced and played their season this year at Riverside Park in Dawson, but for a big chunk of the season that field was under flood water from the Tradewater River. The Dawson Springs City Park, which used to be home to Panther baseball, was destroyed during the Dec. 10 tornado.
During the year the team picked up wins against Hopkins County Central, Livingston County and Christian Fellowship.
Dawson Springs loses six seniors this season, including Dylan Baker, Mathew Cunningham, Calob Davis, Bailey Heaton, Cameron Morris and Rett Nieters.
