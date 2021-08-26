Dawson Springs will be sending their boys golf team to Richmond to compete in the All-A State Tournament after the Panthers won the regional tournament at Princeton on Saturday.
Dawson compiled a team score of 367 to come out on top of host school Caldwell County by 10 strokes.
Addison Whalen came in second individually with a nine-over 81 — four strokes behind Caldwell’s Collin Whittington.
Behind Whalen, Jake Back shot a 91 followed by Gage Smiley’s 97 and Grayson Brewer carded a 98. Kolby Crook was the fifth score with a 99.
The guys will tee it up at Gibson Bay Golf Course on Sept. 12.
On the girls side, Maddie Huddleston qualified for the All-A State Tournament as she shot 100 for the day — the second lowest score not on a championship team. She’ll also be heading to Richmond as the girls tournament will be played at the University Club at Arlington on Sept. 11.
In cross country action, the boys team finished fourth at the Fenton Dawson Invitational at Trigg County over the weekend with a score of 110 points. Trigg was the team winner with a score of 18.
Three Panthers were in the top 20, with Tyler Hale coming in 11th at 19:21.13 followed by Yosiyah McCune in 15th at 19:58.09 and Lucas Osborne at 19th clocking in at 20:26.82.
For the girls, the Lady Panthers did not have a team score with only three runners in the meet, but Skye Bratcher cracked the top 20 with a 16th place finish at 26:48.60.
The next cross country meet for Dawson is the Madisonville Classic on Saturday at Madisonville North Hopkins.
