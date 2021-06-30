The Madisonville Miners had the ballgame tied in the bottom of the ninth on Tuesday at Dubois County and were one strike away from getting out of a bases loaded jam and sending it into extras. However, the deciding full count pitch was high and the Miners were on the losing end of a walk-off 7-6 loss to the Bombers.
“I just told them after the game that these are the situations we want to be in trying to force extra innings,” Miners manager Josh Merrill said. “We’ve either been up or down going into the ninth up until (Tuesday) and we’ll find a way to come out on top in those situations.”
Riley Harris was given the ball to start and he tossed four innings giving up four earned runs on six hits in the no-decision. Tyler Yotkewich was the losing pitcher of record coming in from the bullpen in the eighth.
Dubois County got out in front early with two runs in the first, but Reed Latimer erased that lead in the third with a two-run double to tie it up. Brennon Williams followed up Latimer’s double with a two-run bomb over the right field wall- his second home run in as many games- to give the Miners a 4-2 lead.
“I got a read on what the pitcher was doing,” Williams said. “He was throwing fastballs and wasn’t really doing anything else so I got a hold of one.”
The Bombers eventually retook the lead making it 6-4 after five innings, but the Miners got a couple of runners on base in the seventh and Kevin Brooks and Calyn Halvorson drove them home on a couple of RBI ground outs to tie it up at six runs going into the seventh inning stretch.
As Tom Hanks famously said at League Stadium, “There’s no crying in baseball,” and the Miners are hoping for a second-half surge as the calendar flips to July.
“The rust is coming off and guys are getting confident,” Merrill said. “The guys are finding their roles and I think we can turn the page on the first half of the season and move forward getting better everyday.”
The Miners will have an off day today and come back Thursday as they’ll be hosting a free admission night at Elmer Kelley Stadium as a part of 4th Fest against the Muhlenberg County Stallions at 6:30 p.m.
