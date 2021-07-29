Following suit with many other programs in western Kentucky, Hopkins County Central held their summer youth basketball camp as the boys and girls programs joined forces with head coach Michael Fraliex and Phillip Cotton hosting the players.
“Most schools I’ve been to in the past have combined the boys and girls programs in the summer camp,” Fraliex said. “Plus it helps when you have players from both teams here helping with the camp and making it run smoother.”
The camp was split up into two sessions over the past three days with elementary school kids going in the morning and the afternoon reserved for middle school to high school aged players.
Overall the camp drew about 60 kids.
“We thought it would be good to see coach Fraliex and I work together in this camp,” Cotton said. “Both programs have had some success and we came together to make the future of these two programs successful. He runs some of it, I run some of it and we put our minds together as we went along with the camp.”
A part of the thought process was having two significant figures in local basketball running the camp with Fraliex a former standout at Caldwell County and Western Kentucky University and Cotton at Dawson Springs.
“I don’t know how much weight that holds with the two of us being basketball players from western Kentucky,” Fraliex said. “I remember seeing coach Cotton play at Dawson and thinking that he can really shoot the ball.”
Assisting both coaches were members of their teams which included Namari Hall, Trevor Weldon, Briana Fritz and Emilee Jones.
“I remember going to camps when I was young and looking up to those high school kids,” Cotton said. “I told my girls that just shows how you build your program and keep these kids playing basketball when they get to high school.”
This week was Cotton’s first year hosting a summer camp coming off of his first high school season which earned the Lady Storm a 7th District Championship.
Previous camps were held by former Lady Storm head coach Nancy Oldham.
