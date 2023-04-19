The Lady Panthers dropped to 0-11 after losing two games in the last week.
Dawson Springs 0, Russellville 16On Thursday Dawson Springs traveled to Russellville, falling 16-0. Macy Drennan collected the Lady Panthers only hit.
Tallie Robinson took the lose, giving up 15 runs on six hits through two innings.
Dawson Springs 0, Community Christian 15Community Christian shutout the Lady Panthers in a three inning contest.
Drennan took the loss, giving up eight runs in a partial inning. Gracelyn Haynes collected one strikeout and allowed three runs on three hits through 2.1 innings.
