Despite a couple of losses on the road at Full Count and Dubois County, the Madisonville Miners had a strong finish to the home-half of their 2021 season with a win over the Full Count Rhythm in the home finale on Sunday. The Miners won their last five games at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
“The city of Madisonville does a great job supporting us,” Miners head coach Josh Merrill said. “The guys loved playing here this summer with the buzz and the electricity the crowd brings at Elmer Kelley. This is our home and we love winning here.”
Madisonville ended the four-game stretch with a 10-run win in Hopkinsville on Monday. The Miners are 16-27 entering play on Tuesday, winning six of their last 10 ballgames.
Before the victories on Sunday and Monday, the Miners logged a lot of miles by traveling to two different states on Friday and Saturday. They first went down to Hendersonville, Tennessee to take on the Rhythm, but left the ballpark on the wrong end of a 5-2 score Friday.
The Miners trailed the Rhythm for most of the ballgame until the top of the seventh when Reed Latimer stole second and the throw down was misplayed by the second baseman, allowing Justin Ramirez to score from third and tie it up at two runs a piece.
The game wasn’t tied for long as the Rhythm put three runs on the board in their half of the seventh and held off the Miners to snap Madisonville’s four-game winning streak.
The very next day, the Miners headed up to Huntingburg, Indiana to play Dubois County — a team battling for first place in the North division with Henderson. Madisonville tried to rally in the ninth, but came just short by a score of 6-5.
Josh Keating made it a one-run ballgame with an RBI groundout and it was followed by a Brennon Williams walk to put runners on first and second. However the rally was killed as Will Gibbs flew out to end the game.
On Sunday, Madisonville gave the ball to two-way threat J.T. Rice in order to salvage a win in the final regular season home game against Full Count. He did not disappoint, tossing six innings and giving up two earned on six hits while picking up four strikeouts and earning the win in the 8-2 victory.
“J.T. is a guy that’s just going to compete whether he’s on the mound or in the field,” Merrill said. “I don’t think he had his best stuff (Sunday) after throwing it across the diamond at short the past few games. We asked him how he was feeling, and he said that he wanted the ball.”
Rice gave up Full Count’s two lone runs in the second inning, but his offense picked him up the rest of the way with the help of four errors committed by the Rhythm defense.
Williams had a two-RBI game along with Brennen Hunt- who hit a solo home run in the third inning to get Madisonville on the board.
The win also meant that the Miners went .500 in four games against the best team in the league — with both wins at home.
“Full Count is a really good ballclub,” Merrill said. “We may have lost to them 10-0 the first time at their place, but it was 0-0 for most of that game. I feel like we’ve proven that we can go up against anybody in this league, we just have to be hot at the right time.”
The Miners capped off the four-day stretch with a 14-4 win over the Hoptown Hoppers in Hopkinsville on Monday.
Madisonville rode a seven-run fourth inning after they were trailing by a score of 3-0.
Merrill did some experimenting with the pitching staff as Nick Lallathin acted as an opener throwing only the first inning. Eight pitchers were on the rubber for Madisonville and Jack Hall was the winning pitcher of record as he tossed the third and fourth innings.
The Miners will have one more regular season matchup tonight as they’ll travel to the Owensboro RiverDawgs. Owensboro will be trying to avoid playing the play-in game against Madisonville on Thursday. Since the Miners are fifth in the OVL North standings, they will have to travel to either Owensboro or Muhlenberg County depending on the final records on Thursday.
