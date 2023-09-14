Madisonville-North Hopkins girls lost a tough game to Bowling Green Tuesday night, in which according to Head Coach John Tichenor, they were behind the ball from the start.
“Bowling Green is ranked 15th in the state,” Tichenor said. “We cam out like deer in headlights. We were chasing the game the first twenty minutes. We settled in and matched their physicality the last twenty minutes of the first half, but as a whole, our young team just couldn’t keep pace with them. They’re a good team, they should fair well in the postseason.”
