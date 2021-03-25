Despite a losing record, Dawson Springs head girls basketball coach Amanda Scott has high hopes for her squad going into the 2021-22 season.
The big positive from this year is that there are no graduating seniors and everybody will be back.
“It’s a long wait until next year,” Scott said. “But I saw so many positives and so much growth throughout this year. So that gives me a lot of confidence going into next year not losing anybody.”
It was a rough start of the year even before practices started with the departure of Jalynn Hooper and Denisha Randolph who graduated in 2020 and Dawson’s top scorer in Brooklyn Clark who transferred to Webster County.
“I’ve been super proud of these girls stepping up and filling the shoes of the girls we lost from last year,” said Scott. “I lost all my top players from last season and these girls didn’t have any confidence at the beginning at the year, so I’m proud of the improvements they made this year.”
One of the main girls that stepped up in the 2020-21 season was sophomore Abby Ward, who doubled her points per game production from a year ago to a 14.6 average. Gracie Harper also had some good offensive performances down the stretch, including a team-leading 11-point game during the 64-28 loss to Hopkins County Central in the 7th District Tournament on Thursday. Harper finished her season averaging 9.3 points a game.
“Gracie has really come a long way,” Scott said. “All three of my starting guards, Abby, Gracie and Macy (Drennan) weren’t confident in their ball handling at the beginning of the year. They didn’t want to attack, they weren’t good with contact. But now they’ve gotten to the point where they can take that contact, get to the basket and get those layup attempts that we need.
“Before we were so unbalanced shooting 25 3-pointers a game and we didn’t have an inside game, but we’ve really developed that inside game this year.”
Dawson’s season came to an end in the first round of the 7th District Tournament to the eventual district champion Hopkins County Central, coached by Dawson alum Phillip Cotton. The Lady Panthers had an overall record of 2-14.
