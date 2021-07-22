The Madisonville Miners are getting hot at the right time as they picked up their third straight win with an 8-3 victory over the Dubois County Bombers at Elmer Kelley Stadium on Wednesday.
Madisonville moves to 13-25 as they try to close the gap between them and Muhlenberg County in the OVL North standings.
“(Ian) Craigie came out to start and attacked the zone early for us,” Miners skipper Josh Merrill said. “We kind of fell into our old habits a little bit in the bullpen giving up more walks than I would’ve liked, but at the same token, we threw it over the dish and made plays when we needed to and we had timely hitting on top of that.”
Craigie picked up the win as he tossed five innings giving up only one earned run on five hits in the start.
Myles Martinez came in from the bullpen in the eighth and picked up a four-out save.
The Miners struck first in the second inning on an RBI single by Garrett Dennis and added on in the third starting with an RBI double by Josh Keating.
Keating and Reed Latimer both scored on a wild pitch to give the Miners a 4-0 cushion going into the fourth.
The Bombers (24-15) finally broke the shutout with a run in the fifth, but the Miners matched that run in their half of the inning on a Brennon Williams single.
Dubois added runs in the seventh and eighth to make it a 5-3 ballgame, but Williams scored on a passed ball followed by RBI singles by Evan Liddie and Griffin Adkins to give plenty of insurance runs for Martinez in the ninth.
“Our goal is to put the best nine guys out there to give us a chance to win,” Merrill said. “It’s so we don’t have that one or two guys that have to carry us and we can produce runs one through nine.”
Madisonville has one more home game on tap for this week as they’ll host the Owensboro RiverDawgs at 6:30 tonight.
“We just got to roll with the momentum we have,” Merrill said. “I’m feeling good about the game against Owensboro. Hopefully we get off to a hot start in that one and go from there.”
