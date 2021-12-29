After three days of highly competitive basketball, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons wrapped up their trip to Florida with a pair of wins on Wednesday at the Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Classic.
In their first game of the day the Maroons faced the Tullahoma (TN) Wildcats, who got to see a season high performance out Kale Gaither. The senior, who is averaging 20.8 PPG, broke 30 points for the first time this season as Madisonville went on to claim a 60-55 victory.
The Maroons were in control of the game from the opening quarter, when they jumped out in front 18-11. Gaither turned in 11 points in the first eight minutes of play.
The Wildcats attempted a comeback in the second period, out scoring the Maroons 11-8, but Madisonville held a 26-22 advantage headed into the locker room.
Coming back from the half, Tullahoma would once again cut into Madisonville’s lead, pulling within one point as they trailed 39-38 moving into the final eight minutes of play.
In the fourth quarter, Gaither had had enough and lit up the Wildcats, scoring 17 of his game high 30 points. He sank 10 from the floor and another seven from the charity stripe to lead the Maroons to a 60-55 victory.
Madisonville 18-26-39-60
Tullahoma 11-22-38-55
In their final game of the week, the Maroons met the David Crockett High School Pioneers of Jonesborough, TN, and once again Gaither was in command of the offense, leading the way with 24.
The Pioneers took the lead during the opening quarter, leading the Maroons 9-8 after the first eight minutes of play, but Madisonville outscored David Crocket 12-9 in the second period to end the first half with a 20-18 lead.
Gaither put up 10 in the third period to help his team extend their lead by seven as they outscored the Pioneers 16-9. In the final quarter, the Maroons would go out to out pace David Crocket 11-10 to claim a 47-37 win to wrap up their trip to the beach.
Gaither posted 24 points in the game for a single day total of 54. Danye Fraizer scored six, Quitin Rodgers had five, Zach Tow had four, Ashton Gaines and Landon Cline each had three and Trae Carney scored two.
Madisonville 8-12-16-11
David Crocket 9-9-9-10
The Maroons will now take a short break for New Years before hosting Dawson Springs in Madisonville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. It will be the Panthers’ first game since the Dec. 10 tornado.
