The 2020-21 school calendar for athletics had more dead periods than usual with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc in the fall and winter sports seasons, but the official KHSAA Dead Period starts today and will be effective until Friday, July 9.
During this time, student athletes may not contact coaches and official practices, scrimmages, games, etc. will not be held at school athletic facilities.
The dead period allows time for student-athletes and coaches to take family vacations and take a break from the grind of sports. It also allows the KHSAA to flip the calendar to the 2021-22 athletic schedule.
As soon as the dead period ends, football can start helmet only practices on Saturday, July 10 and all other fall sports can start official practices on Thursday, July 15. Competitions will start on Friday, July 30 with high school golf teeing off their 2021 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.