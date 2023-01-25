Sports reporter
The Dawson Springs Lady Panthers have been hot as of late, going 3-1 in their last four games after knocking off Community Christian last week, Cloverport on Friday and Fort Campbell Tuesday. They advance to 7-13 on the season.
Dawson Springs 57
Cloverport 19
The Lady Panthers traveled to Cloverport on Friday night and cruised to a 57-19 win over the Lady Aces, their sixth of the season.
Dawson jumped out to a big lead over the Lady Aces with Dawson’s Abby Ward and Macy Drennan both knocked down two triples and Gracie Harper nailing another triple to lead the Lady Panthers to a 19-4 advantage headed into the second quarter.
The Lady Aces managed to add eight more in the second, 20 points from the Lady Panthers allowed Dawson Springs to take a comfortable 39-12 lead into the locker room.
Coming back from the break, Dawson Springs pulled the reins back but still grabbed 10 more points to stretch the lead out to 49-19 headed to the final quarter.
The Lady Panthers held Cloverport scoreless in the fourth and put up another seven to take a dominating 57-19 win.
Natalee Oldham led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, Abby Ward had 11, Audrey McCoy and Macy Drennan both had 10, Gracie Harper had six, Samarah Coggins and Emmelyne Colson each had two points in the game.
Dawson Springs 57
Fort Campbell 30
On Tuesday night the Lady Panthers were completely dominant against Fort Campbell in the first quarter, which led to a 57-30 win, their second straight and third in just four games.
The Lady Panthers defense came out aggressive from the start and held the Lady Falcons to just two points in the first quarter. Gracie Harper led the charge for Dawson, scoring 10 points to lead her team to a 24-2 lead.
The Lady Falcons woke up in the second quarter, challenging the Lady Panthers, but Dawson Springs held on to lead Fort Campbell 11-10 in the second to take a 35-12 lead at the break.
The second half didn’t get any better for the Lady Falcons. Dawson Springs added 12 to their total, while allowing 11 more from Fort Campbell to head into the final eight minutes at 47-23.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Panthers continued to have their way with the Lady Falcons, outscoring them 10-7 to take a 57-30 win.
Gracie Harper led the Lady Panthers with 16 points, Audrey McCoy had 10, Abby Ward added nine, Macy Drennan finished with seven, Maddie Back and Haddie Thomas both finished with four apiece for the Lady Panther’s, Alyssa Allison and Victoria Renfro both finished with two points in the game.
The Lady Panthers will be back in action Friday night to host county rival Hopkins County Central Lady Storm with game time set at 6:00 and the boys game set to start at 7:30.
