Dawson Springs opened the 2021-22 basketball season this week with a pair of losses on the road.
On Monday the Panthers traveled to Dixon to face Webster County. Dawson came into Trojan Gym led by former Trojan standout Mickey Blue. The WCHS alumnus is in his first year as head coach of the Panthers.
The Panthers kept the game close early in the first period, matching Webster’s offense to stay within striking distance. But a quick burst from the Trojans in the last two minutes of the frame gave the home team some separation, and they took a 23-16 advantage at the quarter break.
Three-pointers from Harmon, Austin, and Trevor Baker gave WCHS a spark in the second stanza, and the pressure defense forced numerous turnovers to keep Dawson Springs at arm’s length. The Trojans held a 46-30 lead as the two teams headed to the locker room.
Webster did not relent in the third quarter. The defense held the Panthers to just 10 points in the frame, while the offense poured in 24 to extend the margin to 70-40 headed into the final period.
The Trojans shot 44.7% from the field in the contest, hitting 34 of their 76 shots. They were 9-of-28 from behind the 3-point arc for 32.1%. Duncan hit three of his five attempts, and Harmon two of his five.
Defensively, Webster held DSHS to just 49 shot attempts. The Panthers shot 42.9% from the field, but had more success beyond the arc, hitting six of their 11 attempts for 54.5%. Dawson also outrebounded the Trojans 35-29.
Dawson Springs was led by Rett Nieters with 20 points on 8-of-10 from the field. He finished with 10 rebounds on the night.
On Tuesday night the Panthers headed to Christian Fellowship, where the Eagles handed them a 60-52 loss. Individual stats from that game had not been reported as of press time. The Lady Panthers also picked up a loss Tuesday night, dropped a game to Christian Fellowship 59-23.
Dawson Springs will continue their season tonight on the road versus Union County. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.
