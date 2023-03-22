The Lady Panthers took their second loss of the season on Monday, falling to the Webster County Lady Trojans in three innings on the road.
Webster took an early lead and never let up, scoring five runs in the bottom of each the first and second to lead 10-0 headed into the third box.
The Lady Panthers finally got on the board in the top of the third inning. Ava Ward got thing going with a ground ball single to right. Macy Drennan then smacked a groundball triple to center, scoring Ward to make it 10-1. Ruby Jade Hilt then hit a flyball single to right, making it 10-2.
The Lady Trojans finally got out of the top of the box and went on to score eight times in the bottom half to claim an 18-2 win in three innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.